Packers take advantage of frigid home-field elements in win against Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers used the elements to their advantage on Thursday against a team not as familiar with playing in the bitter cold.

The home team claimed a 30-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins to cap off the Thanksgiving tripleheader.

Simply put, the Packers were unbothered by the Frozen Tundra from the jump. They did go three-and-out on their first possession, but the punt was muffed and recovered by Green Bay inside the 10-yard line.

Three plays later, Jordan Love hit Jayden Reed for a touchdown. After a Miami punt, the Packers went 12 plays down the field, and Josh Jacobs finished the job.

The Dolphins made a field goal on their next drive, then both teams exchanged punts before Love and Reed connected for their second touchdown. Miami followed up by turning the ball over on downs and the Packers added a field goal to end the first half up 24-3.

Miami punted to begin the second half and Green Bay responded with a field goal. De’Von Achane scored on the Dolphins' next drive, and a successful two-point conversion suddenly made it a two-possession game.

After forcing a Green Bay punt, the Dolphins got all the way down to the opposing one, but were unable to score. The Packers then made it a three-possession game after kicking another field goal, effectively icing the ballgame – though Tyreek Hill did find the end zone late.

Love went 21-for-28 for 274 yards, with both of his touchdowns to Reed.

Tua Tagovailoa was 36-for-45 for 357 yards, at least doing his part in shutting up the narrative that he can't play in the cold. Jonnu Smith led all receivers with 10 catches for 113 yards.

Green Bay is now 9-3, yet remains in third place in the stacked NFC North. They will visit the 11-1 Detroit Lions next Thursday.

The Dolphins, now 5-7, will host the New York Jets on Dec. 8.

