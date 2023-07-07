Victor Wembanyama’s security won't face charges for Britney Spears slap, police say

Police in Las Vegas will not pursue criminal charges after singer Britney Spears accused a member of San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama’s security team of backhanding her in the face when she approached him for a picture Wednesday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement Friday stating that it concluded its investigation into an "alleged battery" incident that took place late Wednesday night at a popular restaurant in Las Vegas, adding that "no charges" would be filed.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, a person within Spears’ camp told police that she was "backhanded" by the security guard "in the face with a closed fist." The person also noted that after they were seated for dinner, the security guard came over to apologize.

But a member of Spears’ security team told police that "it was not a hit or a closed fist" and that the pop singer’s hand was "pushed" away.

The incident report also noted that security footage showed the security guard pushing Spears’ "hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

The update from law enforcement follows Spears’ statement that she was assaulted by the Spurs’ security personnel.

"I am aware of the player's statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face," Spears wrote in a statement published on her social media.

"I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."

Wembanyama told reporters earlier that he was unaware that Spears was the person involved in the incident and that he recalled being grabbed from behind before his security guard "pushed her away."

"I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind," he said.

"I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner."

Spears said she did not receive an apology from Wembanyama, who is set to make his debut with the Spurs during the team’s Summer League matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

TMZ first reported that Spears had been "backhanded" by a member of Wembanyama’s security. That member was later identified by the outlet as Spurs’ Director of Team Security Damian Smith. The report was later updated to clarify that security footage allegedly showed Smith pushing Spears’ hand away, causing her hand to strike her face.

Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, also posted a statement on social media condemning the incident.

He later posted a video to his Instagram Stories of Spears interacting with her own fans, saying "Celebrities are only celebrities because of the people and fans. She has never in her 25 years of true superstardom treated anyone with disrespect. This is how you treat people."

Spears said in her statement she saw Wembanyama in her hotel lobby and later at the restaurant where she wanted to "congratulate him on his success."