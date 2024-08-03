Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Vatican 'saddened' by 'certain scenes' at Olympics' opening ceremony

The ceremony depicted a mock Last Supper with drag queens

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
The opening ceremony of the Olympics was immediately under criticism, and it "saddened" Pope Francis.

A statement released by the Vatican Saturday evening said there should be "no allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people."

"The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and can only join the voices that have been raised in recent days to deplore the offence caused to many Christians and believers of other religions," the statement said.

Paris-Olympics-Opening-Ceremony

An overview of the Trocadero venue while the delegations arrive in Paris during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics July 26, 2024.  (Francois-Xavier Marit/Pool Photo via AP)

"At a prestigious event where the whole world comes together to share common values, there should be no allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people. The freedom of expression, which is clearly not called into question here, is limited by respect for others."

The ceremony turned heads when it included a headless Marie Antoinette early on, then a ménage à trois.

However, what made critics most angry was when the ceremony appeared to depict a mock Last Supper with people dressed in drag.

The performance took place during a floating parade on the Seine River last week and featured drag queens seated around a table with one person, painted blue, sitting atop the table. Many argue the display resembled the Da Vinci painting depicting a scene from the Gospel of John when Jesus announces that one of his apostles would betray him.

Olympics Last Supper

Some of the performers who appeared in the Last Supper depiction in the 2024 Paris Olympics' opening ceremony.  (Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

There's been mixed messaging from Olympic organizers over what was behind the drag scene. One spokesperson reportedly admitted to the New York Post that creative director Thomas Jolly took inspiration from da Vinci's painting, "The Last Supper." Others have claimed no offense was intended, and it was merely a nod to Greek mythology.

Many Christian faith leaders and celebrities, like Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, fitness guru Jillian Michaels, Elon Musk, actress Candace Cameron Bure and ex-transgender influencer Oli London, expressed disappointment in the depiction.

Paris opening ceremony

Delegations arrive at the Trocadero during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris July 26, 2024. (Loic Venance/Pool/AFP via Getty Images))

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene; Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini; conservative French politician and European Parliament member Marion Maréchal; and Hungary’s ambassador to the Vatican, Eduard Habsburg, are among officials who condemned the presentation.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Cortney O'Brien, Brian Flood, Ryan Gaydos and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

