Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia claims Big Ten is inferior to SEC despite recent national championships

There has always been a debate about which college football conference is the best in the nation.

The truth is, there are several powerhouse programs residing in each one, but one SEC quarterback completely eviscerated the Big Ten — the conference that has produced the last two national title winners.

Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia made an appearance on the "Bussin’ with the Boys" podcast with co-hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, where he decided to go off on the Big Ten Conference while discussing offers that he got from other programs after this past season.

Compton, a Nebraska alum, and Lewan, who played for Michigan, both know the Big Ten very well from their college days.

"You want to play with the best — you don’t want to play with the Big Ten," Pavia told them. "…You ignore those calls. You know that."

Lewan’s Wolverines were the national title winners two years ago, while Ohio State just took home the trophy in February. However, Pavia argues that the Big Ten’s strength of schedule is much different than the SEC’s.

"But you’ve got to think about this, too," he said. "The SEC is, like, nothing. Like, OK, the Big Ten, you have Ohio State, Oregon — the SEC, it’s week after week. You’re going to get beat on. The Big Ten, you’re not gonna get beat on with the Purdue, Nebraskas."

Being a quarterback, Pavia immediately backed up his argument with players on defense, specifically the defensive lines between the two conferences.

He did, however, acknowledge Penn State’s Abdul Carter, who just went third overall to the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"The best pass rushers are from the SEC, except, like, Abdul Carter," he said. "You’ll find one. You’ll have one or two."

Pavia’s college football journey began at New Mexico Military Institute, a junior college (JUCO) school. He fought alongside his legal team for another year of eligibility after playing two years there before moving on to New Mexico State for two seasons.

Then, he transferred to Vanderbilt last season, where he broke out with 2,133 yards and 17 passing touchdowns to go along with 716 rushing yards and six touchdowns with his legs.

Pavia said he got offers again after this past season, claiming one SEC school made an NIL offer of more than $4 million. But he stayed true to the Commodores and will play his final collegiate season with them.

