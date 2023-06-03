Expand / Collapse search
Vanderbilt Commodores
Published

Vanderbilt baseball player manages to break aluminum bat in bizarre plate appearance

Bradfield's bat snapped at the handle

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Vanderbilt Commodores outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. stepped to the plate for what ended up being a very unusual at-bat.

When Bradfield hit a 2-2 pitch into right field during the seventh inning of Vanderbilt's opening game of the NCAA Tournament Nashville Regional against Eastern Illinois, he somehow managed to break his bat — his aluminum bat.

Despite Bradfield hitting the ball off the barrel end of the bat, the bat broke near the handle.

Enrique Bradfield bats during a Vanderbilt game

Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) of the Vanderbilt Commodores bats against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hawkins Field April 1, 2023, in Nashville. (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Eastern Illinois outfielder Logan Eickhoff made a diving catch to retire Bradfield for the first out of the inning. 

Bradfield hit a double earlier in the game. The Commodores scored six in the third inning and cruised to a 12-2 win.

It did not appear Bradfield was jammed on the pitch, the broadcasters noted

Enrique Bradfield at bat during a baseball game

Enrique Bradfield Jr. (51) of the Vanderbilt Commodores runs to first base against the Georgia Bulldogs at Hawkins Field April 1, 2023, in Nashville. (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Pitcher Devin Futrell started for Vanderbilt and finished the game with one earned run over five innings.

Vanderbilt Commodores outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. during a game

Vanderbilt Commodores outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. during a 2023 SEC baseball tournament game against the Florida Gators May 27, 2023, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The win advanced the Commodores to a matchup with the Oregon Ducks Saturday night.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.