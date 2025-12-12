Utah's winningest coach to step down after 21 seasons: 'Honor and a privilege'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Utah Utes will be ending an era when they play against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31.

It will be head coach Kyle Whittingham’s last game as head coach after the 66-year-old announced Friday he is stepping down. Whittingham is the winningest coach in program history, going 117-88 over 22 seasons.

"The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah," Whittingham said in a statement Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years, and I’m very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here."

Whittingham co-coached the Fiesta Bowl with Utah in 2004 and then took over as the permanent head coach the following season. Whittingham led Utah to a winning record in 18 of his 21 seasons.

This season, Utah is 10-2 and at one point ranked No. 13 in the AP poll, just missing out on the College Football Playoff (CFB).

BILL BELICHICK BREAKS UP WITH MEMBERS OF UNC COACHING STAFF AFTER TUMULTUOUS SEASON

Whittingham was named the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 1981 in his senior year.

Before becoming a coach, Whittingham played in the USFL and the CFL from 1982 to 1984. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at BYU.

Whittingham joined the Utah staff in 1994 and rose through the ranks. He began as the defensive line coach and eventually became the defensive coordinator before becoming the team’s head coach.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

His final game on the sideline will be the team’s bowl game against Nebraska. Whittingham, who is 11-6 in bowl games as a head coach, will look to end his tenure with a win on Dec. 31.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.