Bill Belichick breaks up with members of UNC coaching staff after tumultuous season

The University of North Carolina sidelines will look a little bit different next season.

Sure, they looked plenty different this year with Bill Belichick roaming the gridiron instead of Mack Brown, who was let go after last season.

But Belichick's arrival was filled with controversy, largely surrounding his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. On the field, it was not much better.

The school announced Friday it had "parted ways" with two of Belichick’s assistants after the school's 4-8 season.

North Carolina offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will not return next season.

"We want to thank Coach Kitchens and Coach Priefer for their commitment and many contributions to our program and student-athletes," Belichick said in a statement. "We wish them both nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

UNC's offense was one of the worst in the country, ranking 119th in the Bowl Subdivision in scoring (19.3) and 129th in total offense (288.8 yards).

The Tar Heels had special-teams issues coming down the stretch, too, notably with Duke running a fake field goal to set up a late game-winning touchdown and N.C. State successfully running a fake punt for a first down the following week.

Belichick signed a five-year deal and stated he would not head to the NFL. He and the New England Patriots parted ways after the 2023 season, and the 2024 campaign was his first away from the NFL sidelines since 1974.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

