Utah Tech basketball player suspended for punching opponent after explosive dunk

Utah Tech guard Chance Trujillo has been suspended one game for punching Santa Clara’s Allen Graves in the face after the redshirt freshman dunked on him during a game last week.

A spokesperson for the Trailblazers confirmed in a statement that Trujillo was handed the punishment after a viral clip from the team’s Dec. 3 game against Santa Clara showed Trujillo swing at Graves in the final minute of the 90-80 loss.

"Per NCAA rules, any player who throws a punch or is involved in a fight receives an automatic ejection and a one-game suspension," the statement read.

"Chance Trujillo will serve that one-game suspension this Saturday night, Dec. 13, when Utah Tech plays host to Justice University."

Graves drove to the basket and dunked over Trujillo, giving the Broncos a 90-77 lead over Utah Tech with 1:18 remaining in the game. Video showed Trujillo swing at Graves as he walked from underneath the basket celebrating the explosive dunk.

Trujillo appeared to make contact with Graves’ jaw and both players were issued technicals.

In his first season with the Trailblazers after transferring from Snow College, Trujillo is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He recorded eight points and three rebounds in Wednesday’s loss on the road.

Utah Tech fell to 5-6 this season, while Santa Clara improved to 8-2. Trujillo will return to action against Weber State on Dec. 20.