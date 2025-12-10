Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College Basketball

Utah Tech basketball player suspended for punching opponent after explosive dunk

Chance Trujillo swung at Santa Clara's Allen Graves in final minute of 90-80 loss

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Utah Tech guard Chance Trujillo has been suspended one game for punching Santa Clara’s Allen Graves in the face after the redshirt freshman dunked on him during a game last week. 

A spokesperson for the Trailblazers confirmed in a statement that Trujillo was handed the punishment after a viral clip from the team’s Dec. 3 game against Santa Clara showed Trujillo swing at Graves in the final minute of the 90-80 loss. 

Chance Trujillo on court during game

Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chance Trujillo (2) looks on during the college basketball game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 9, 2025. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Per NCAA rules, any player who throws a punch or is involved in a fight receives an automatic ejection and a one-game suspension," the statement read. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Chance Trujillo will serve that one-game suspension this Saturday night, Dec. 13, when Utah Tech plays host to Justice University."

Graves drove to the basket and dunked over Trujillo, giving the Broncos a 90-77 lead over Utah Tech with 1:18 remaining in the game. Video showed Trujillo swing at Graves as he walked from underneath the basket celebrating the explosive dunk. 

Allen Graves dribbles

Allen Graves (22) of the Santa Clara Broncos dribbles the ball during a college basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 10, 2025. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

UTAH TECH BASKETBALL PLAYER PUNCHES OPPONENT AFTER GETTING DUNKED ON IN VIRAL INCIDENT

Trujillo appeared to make contact with Graves’ jaw and both players were issued technicals. 

In his first season with the Trailblazers after transferring from Snow College, Trujillo is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He recorded eight points and three rebounds in Wednesday’s loss on the road.

Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chance Trujillo (2) yells to his team during the college basketball game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 9, 2025.

Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chance Trujillo (2) yells to his team during the college basketball game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 9, 2025. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Utah Tech fell to 5-6 this season, while Santa Clara improved to 8-2. Trujillo will return to action against Weber State on Dec. 20. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue