USC's Rayah Marshall gets held back in heated moment after March Madness win

USC Trojans women’s basketball center Rayah Marshall was caught in a heated moment with members of the Mississippi State Bulldogs following their March Madness win on Monday night.

Marshall and the No. 1-seeded Trojans wrapped up the handshake line following their 96-59 victory over the No. 8-seeded Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4 player needed to be held back as the heated talk ensued.

The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver caught the interaction.

It was unclear what Marshall was upset about. She had 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals in the win.

Tensions between the two schools ramped up in the first quarter, when Trojans star JuJu Watkins suffered a knee injury on a drive to the basket. Watkins was being guarded by Mississippi State players when she fell to the ground in clear pain.

USC said later that Watkins suffered a knee injury and would be out for the remainder of the season. ESPN reported Watkins suffered a torn ACL.

After the injury, fans at the Galen Center in Los Angeles booed Mississippi State players every time they touched the ball. The Bulldogs cheerleaders were booed during their halftime routine and the crowd levied boos once more.

"They’re gonna stand behind their home team. They’re gonna go hard for JuJu," Mississippi State guard Jerkaila Jordan said after the game. "I couldn’t do nothing but respect them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.