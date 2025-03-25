Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

March Madness

USC's Rayah Marshall gets held back in heated moment after March Madness win

JuJu Watkins suffered a season-ending knee injury

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

USC Trojans women’s basketball center Rayah Marshall was caught in a heated moment with members of the Mississippi State Bulldogs following their March Madness win on Monday night.

Marshall and the No. 1-seeded Trojans wrapped up the handshake line following their 96-59 victory over the No. 8-seeded Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4 player needed to be held back as the heated talk ensued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rayah Marshall gestures

Southern California center Rayah Marshall, #13, gestures during the second half against Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Monday, March 24, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver caught the interaction.

It was unclear what Marshall was upset about. She had 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three steals in the win.

Tensions between the two schools ramped up in the first quarter, when Trojans star JuJu Watkins suffered a knee injury on a drive to the basket. Watkins was being guarded by Mississippi State players when she fell to the ground in clear pain.

2025 WOMEN'S MARCH MADNESS ODDS: TITLE CHANCES FOR SWEET 16 TEAMS

Rayah Marshall shoots

Southern California center Rayah Marshall, #13, shoots as Mississippi State guard Destiney McPhaul, #1, and forward Kayla Thomas, #14, defend during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Monday, March 24, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

USC said later that Watkins suffered a knee injury and would be out for the remainder of the season. ESPN reported Watkins suffered a torn ACL.

After the injury, fans at the Galen Center in Los Angeles booed Mississippi State players every time they touched the ball. The Bulldogs cheerleaders were booed during their halftime routine and the crowd levied boos once more.

Rayah Marshall and Kennedy Smith

Southern California center Rayah Marshall, left, and guard Kennedy Smith embrace during the second half against Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Monday, March 24, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They’re gonna stand behind their home team. They’re gonna go hard for JuJu," Mississippi State guard Jerkaila Jordan said after the game. "I couldn’t do nothing but respect them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.