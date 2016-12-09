USA Luge inks 2-year sponsorship with World Financial Group

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) USA Luge has inked a two-year agreement with World Financial Group, Inc. to be an official sponsor of the sport's national governing body in the United States.

The deal is retroactive to Oct. 1 and contains a clause to extend the arrangement beyond the fall of 2018. WFG was a USA Luge sponsor from 2007-2014. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement allows the company to use all USA Luge logos and marks on its promotional materials. The WFG logo is on team race suits this season and will be added to all USA Luge apparel in 2017-2018.