Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US Open Tennis

US Open spectator proposes to girlfriend during Aryna Sabalenka's win over Leylah Fernandez

Aryna Sabelenka congratulated the couple

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Usually, love is reserved for the court during tennis matches but the rules were thrown to the wayside for a bit during a U.S. Open match on Friday night.

A fan proposed in the stands inside Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York during Aryna Sabalenka’s win over Leylah Fernandez in the third round. She said he was ecstatic for the couple.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fan proposes during US Open match

A couple gets engaged in the stands during a changeover in the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Leylah Fernandez (CAN) (both not pictured) on day six of the 2025 US Open tennis tournament at Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

"I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match," Sabalenka said. "It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now."

Fans inside the stadium began to c heer as they saw the man drop to one knee with the ring in his hands. He egged on the crowd to encourage them to get louder.

The woman said, "Yes."

Aryna Sabelnka celebrates

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts against Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

COCO GAUFF FIRES BACK AT CRITICS QUESTIONING HER GLAM TENNIS LOOKS AT US OPEN: 'I'M A HUMAN'

"I was just trying to keep focusing on my game, and it was great moment," Sabalenka said. "And as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage."

Sabalenka defeated Fernandez in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (2). She will play against Cristina Bucşa in the round of 16.

Aryna Sabelnka shakes hands with Leylah Fernandez

Aryna Sabalenka (L) shakes hands with Leylah Fernandez (CAN) (R) at the net after their match on day six of the 2025 US Open tennis tournament at Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Belarusian tennis star is ranked No. 1 in the world and came into the tournament as a No. 1 seed. She is also the defending U.S. Open champion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue