US Open spectator proposes to girlfriend during Aryna Sabalenka's win over Leylah Fernandez

Usually, love is reserved for the court during tennis matches but the rules were thrown to the wayside for a bit during a U.S. Open match on Friday night.

A fan proposed in the stands inside Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York during Aryna Sabalenka’s win over Leylah Fernandez in the third round. She said he was ecstatic for the couple.

"I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match," Sabalenka said. "It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling, because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now."

Fans inside the stadium began to c heer as they saw the man drop to one knee with the ring in his hands. He egged on the crowd to encourage them to get louder.

The woman said, "Yes."

"I was just trying to keep focusing on my game, and it was great moment," Sabalenka said. "And as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage."

Sabalenka defeated Fernandez in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (2). She will play against Cristina Bucşa in the round of 16.

The Belarusian tennis star is ranked No. 1 in the world and came into the tournament as a No. 1 seed. She is also the defending U.S. Open champion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.