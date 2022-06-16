US Open 2022: Phil Mickelson faces cheers and jeers as he struggles in first round

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phil Mickelson didn’t have a great first round at the U.S. Open on Thursday as it appeared he put himself far away from the potential cut line in round two.

Mickelson was met with cheers and jeers as he walked The Country Club course in Brookline, Massachusetts. At one point, fans were screaming bets at Mickelson before he took his swing. One NBA bettor yelled, "Hey Phil! Al Horford, over 9.5 rebounds."

While he walked the fairways, more fans yelled, "My fiancée loves you!" Another said, "You’re beautiful Phil."

Mickelson was playing in his first event against other PGA Tour pros since February. He played in LIV Golf’s first event last weekend, an appearance that ruffled feathers of other pro golfers. His comments earlier in the year appeared to brush off Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations, which caused a ton of backlash in which he would later apologize for.

"Lefty" reportedly received a $200 million deal to play for the Saudi-backed league. In Brookline, a fan yelled, "Greed is good, Phil!"

Mickelson didn’t speak with the media afterward.

He shot 8-over-78 and finished the round tied for 144th in the 156-player field.

He finished the round with five bogeys, two double bogeys and one birdie on 11. He will need a miracle to make the cut and stay through the weekend.

The U.S. Open is the lone major Mickelson has never won.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.