Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S. Open Golf
Published

2022 US Open: A look at the third golf major of the season

The 2022 US Open tees off June 16 and the final round begins June 19

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
  • Jon Rahm celebrates US Open win
    Image 1 of 3

    Jon Rahm of Spain leaves the trophy ceremony after winning during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 20, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

  • Louis Oosthuizen was the runner-up in the 2021 US Open
    Image 2 of 3

    Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa reacts to a missed putt for par on the 17th green during the final round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 20, 2021 in San Diego, California.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

  • Jon Rahm win 2021 US Open
    Image 3 of 3

    Jon Rahm of Spain smiles with the trophy following his one stroke victory in the final round of the 121st U.S. Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on June 20, 2021 in La Jolla, San Diego, California. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.