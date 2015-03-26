UFC watches in awe as Canucks fans take to the streets to celebrate win

VANCOUVER - The UFC got a taste of celebration, Canadian hockey style on Friday night.

"It's NUTS in here!!! Boston vs Vancouver!!! Here we go!,"UFC president Dana White, a Boston native, tweeted from inside Rogers Arena.

Several hours later, the Canucks had won 1-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final, and Vancouver was rocking.

"Vancouver won the game and the streets are filled with horn blowing Canadian savages," tweeted UFC commentator Joe Rogan, calling it a fun town.

Rogan, a comedian when he is not calling fights, is clearly a fan of Vancouver.

"Vancouver is the only outside of America where I could happily live," he tweeted, added the people are cool "and the weed is straight from mars."

"Its pretty crazy down here, Canadians love their hockey," tweeted lightweight Evan Dunham.

"The town is on fire!!," echoed former UFC middleweight Patrick (The Predator) Cote.

"Everyone is going nuts in vancouver! Craziness!" tweeted UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, who was also at the game.

Tapout co-founder Dan (Punkass) Caldwell tweeted that the whole city was "goin Crazy! Someguy just ran up & stuck half his body in our car! Hate to see what happens when they lose!"

Lightweight Sam (Hands of Stone) Stout of London, Ont., elected to stay off the streets since he is fighting at UFC131 on Saturday night.

"Watching everyone go crazy in vancouver go crazy from my hotel room," he tweeted.

Of course, not everyone was happy at Friday's outcome.

"I love how Vancouver can't handle the hitting, so their entire gameplan is to take dives," tweeted Boston-area lightweight Joe Lauzon.