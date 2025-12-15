UFC star says he's facing extortion plot with 'false allegations of domestic abuse'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC star Ilia Topuria opened up about the reasons why he decided to step away from the cage for at least the first half of 2026 as he deals with a serious personal matter.

Topuria defeated Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Championship back in June, improving to 17-0 in his career and 9-0 since joining UFC. Dana White said Topuria will remain the champion as he navigates the murkiness of the situation that he was facing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Topuria said in a statement on Monday that he faced threats of fabricated domestic violence claims.

"In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met," Topuria said. "These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion — it is a matter of evidence.

"All relevant evidence has been carefully preserved and documented, including audio recordings, written communications, witness statements, and video material. This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats."

CONOR MCGREGOR SAYS HE UNDERWENT PSYCHOACTIVE DRUG PROCEDURE

Topuria said he initially decided to remain silent to protect the privacy of his family, but added he couldn’t allow any more "false narratives to take hold."

"Many individuals have faced similar situations, and time and again the legal system has ultimately clarified the facts," he added. "Today, I am stepping forward not only for my family and myself, but also to demonstrate that no one should be forced to yield to intimidation, manipulation, or fear. Those who know me can attest that I have never engaged in violence of any kind, and that my life and career have always been guided by discipline, respect, and integrity.

"I have full confidence in the judicial process and will allow the legal system to determine the facts based on evidence."

Topuria said he wouldn’t be making any more comments on the matter until the legal proceedings play out.

Fox News Digital reached out to Giorgina Uzcategui Badell for comment. The couple has two children together.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Topuria was No. 2 in UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, but it’s unclear when he’ll be back fighting.