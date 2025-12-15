Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC star says he's facing extortion plot with 'false allegations of domestic abuse'

Topuria announced in November he was taking a break from fighting to deal with the matter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
UFC star Ilia Topuria opened up about the reasons why he decided to step away from the cage for at least the first half of 2026 as he deals with a serious personal matter.

Topuria defeated Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Championship back in June, improving to 17-0 in his career and 9-0 since joining UFC. Dana White said Topuria will remain the champion as he navigates the murkiness of the situation that he was facing.

Ilia Topuria walks the ring

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) prior to the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

Topuria said in a statement on Monday that he faced threats of fabricated domestic violence claims.

"In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met," Topuria said. "These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion — it is a matter of evidence.

"All relevant evidence has been carefully preserved and documented, including audio recordings, written communications, witness statements, and video material. This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats."

Giorgina Uzcategui Badel looks on

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell looks on as her husband, Ilia Topuria of Spain, is interviewed during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Topuria said he initially decided to remain silent to protect the privacy of his family, but added he couldn’t allow any more "false narratives to take hold."

"Many individuals have faced similar situations, and time and again the legal system has ultimately clarified the facts," he added. "Today, I am stepping forward not only for my family and myself, but also to demonstrate that no one should be forced to yield to intimidation, manipulation, or fear. Those who know me can attest that I have never engaged in violence of any kind, and that my life and career have always been guided by discipline, respect, and integrity.

"I have full confidence in the judicial process and will allow the legal system to determine the facts based on evidence."

Topuria said he wouldn’t be making any more comments on the matter until the legal proceedings play out.

Fox News Digital reached out to Giorgina Uzcategui Badell for comment. The couple has two children together.

Ilia Topuria celebrates a win in 2024

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center on Feb. 17, 2024. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

Topuria was No. 2 in UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, but it’s unclear when he’ll be back fighting.

