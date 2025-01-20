'He's back': Time magazine's Trump inauguration cover draws gleeful reaction from conservatives

Time magazine released its inauguration cover on Sunday ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House, an animation of the incoming president shoving everything off the Oval Office Resolute desk along with the caption, "He's Back."

Time also published a piece with the cover headlined, "Donald Trump's disruption is back."

The president-elect was also named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2024. The magazine has traditionally awarded the honor to the winner of presidential elections, as President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received the award in 2020, and Trump also earned the recognition in 2016.

A pair of aviator sunglasses, which President Biden is known to wear frequently, are also seen in the illustration being swiped off the desk. Conservatives reacted to the cover on social media with glee as Trump prepares to cap his remarkable political comeback when he takes the oath of office.

Commentators pointed to the illustration's caption, "He's back," and the symbolic departure of Biden from office.

"Trump, of course, is himself an unpredictable force for change. Whatever one thinks of him, he has altered America in ways unimaginable a decade ago," The Time piece read. "He is arguably the most influential change agent to occupy the White House since Franklin Delano Roosevelt."

Others pointed to previous Time magazine covers of Trump, including the 2017 issue that similarly placed Trump behind the Resolute desk with the caption "nothing to see here."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., posted three clapping emoji's on X in reaction to the cover.

The Time piece read that it was on Trump and America to uphold the oath of office.

"As he takes office for the second time, the pledge at the center of his Inauguration spectacle now seems less an expression of insecurity by the framers than one of wisdom. And those anxious about what is coming can be glad that on Aug. 27, 1787, the convention delegates decided to broaden their original version of the President’s oath from a simple promise to ‘faithfully execute the duties’ of the office to a further commitment to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.’ It is on Trump, and America, to ensure that oath is kept," the piece concluded.

Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who was briefly nominated by Trump to run the Justice Department before he took himself out of the running, reacted, "Love it."

Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange after he was named the magazine's person of the year last month.

"Since he began running for President in 2015, perhaps no single individual has played a larger role in changing the course of politics and history than Trump," Time wrote. "Trump is once again at the center of the world, and in as strong a position as he has ever been."