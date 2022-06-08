UFC Fighter Jeff Molina details ‘hateful’ comments for Pride Month attire: ‘You’re gonna burn in hell’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over the weekend, UFC fighter Jeff Molina earned a split decision win at UFC Vegas 56, but it was what he said after the fight that caught everyone’s attention.

Molina chose to wear shorts celebrating Pride Month during the fight and told reporters after his win he received negative comments for his attire.

"It’s not even about being an ally," Molina said in his post-fight press conference . "I’m not saying I’m not, but just be a decent f----- person. Just be a decent human being. And judging someone and trying to justify it with religion and saying all sorts of spiteful, hateful s--- … It’s crazy to me. It’s mind-boggling. Who cares who someone wants to be with? Or their sexual preference?

"I picked the colors because I thought it looked cool, and also it supports a good cause. I’ll support anything of a community that’s been oppressed and ostracized for some time now for something they can’t help. I’ll get behind any of that."

The messages came after Molina shared a video of his fight night attire the week leading up to UFC Vegas 56.

On Monday, Molina joined UFC commentator Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" podcast and went into more detail on some of the "hateful" comments he had received.

"There were a couple of narratives in the comments like, ‘Man, the UFC is just doing this to exploit, it’s a business tactic, they’re doing this for money, they don’t really care.'" Molina said.

"The other parts were, ‘Man, you support gay people, you’re gonna burn in hell. Allah will make sure you burn in hell or God will make sure you burn in hell,"’ Molina continued.

"I’m telling you there were dozens and dozens of these. People were like ‘You should get cut from the UFC for supporting f------.’ There was a lot of those, man."

Molina told Helwani he didn’t expect the amount of negative comments he received.

"I understand this is Twitter, man,’ Molina said Monday. "I understand these are random accounts from all over the world. And some of these guys don’t have any followers, some of these guys don’t have a profile picture, they’re just burner accounts.

"I felt like it had to be addressed. To those saying this hateful s---, you guys on your own are the problem. You guys are what’s wrong with the world."

Molina has an 11-2-0 record, according to UFC Stats.