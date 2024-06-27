Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

UFC fighter Igor Severino suspended nine months, fined after biting opponent during fight: report

Severino was released from the UFC in March, Dana White confirmed

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Igor Severino, the Brazilian mixed martial artist who was disqualified from a UFC fight in March after he bit into his opponent's arm, was suspended for nine months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission this week. 

Severino’s UFC debut was cut short when his fight against Andre Lima was called off early in the second round after he appeared to bite the inside of Lima’s arm. 

Andre Lima shows off his bite

Andre Lima of Brazil shows a bite mark on his arm after his flyweight fight against Igor Severino of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Severino was disqualified for biting Lima in the second round. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

He was disqualified without warning, and UFC president Dana White later confirmed that Severino had been released from the league because of the incident. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters," White told ESPN at the time. "If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC."

The extent of those "problems" was made a reality this week. 

Andre Lima looks in octagon

Igor Severino of Brazil reacts after his disqualification against Andre Lima of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC FIGHTER ANDRE LIMA FEELS 'SAD' FOR OPPONENT AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FOLLOWING BITING INCIDENT

MMAJunkie reported Tuesday that Severino has received a nine-month suspension and a $2,000 fine from the NSAC. The suspension was retroactive, meaning he will be out of the octagon until December 23. 

Shortly after the fight, Severino gave an interview to MMAJunkie where he explained that he did not remember the incident. 

"I remember everything that was happening until I got hit with something really hard," he said, via ESPN. "I watched the video later, and I thought it was an elbow. From there, I was on autopilot. I don't remember anything. I've never done anything outside the barriers of the sport. To me, I couldn't comprehend what's going on."

Igor Severino reacts

Igor Severino of Brazil reacts during a flyweight fight against Andre Lima of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Severino made a plea to return, but it remains unclear whether White will reconsider after his suspension is lifted. 

"I know things look pretty bad for me right now and I just want people to see the person that I am," he said in March. "Please just let me have a career again. Please give me a chance to come back and redeem myself. Please let me show you all who I really am."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.