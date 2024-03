Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Igor Severino took a bite out of the competition on Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas when he faced off against Andre Lima in a flyweight bout.

The fight was stopped early in the second round as they were up against the Octagon. Severino wrapped Lima up against the cage and video showed him taking a bite out of his opponent. Lima showed his arm to the referee and the fight was stopped.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lima was declared the winner after an investigation.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

"We were exchanging really well at that point, then he tried to take me down," Lima told reporters, via MMA Junkie. "I went down, but I got up, and as I was getting up, I yelled because I felt pain, very sharp pain. I really thought that the fence had gotten into me. That’s what I thought happened.

"I started yelling, ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ and they started looking at me," he continued. "I was like, I don’t know what’s happening here. I really thought it was the fence, because there was absolutely no way he would have bit me, especially with the way the fight was going. It was back and forth, it was good for him, it was good for me, it had a lot of potential to be the 'Fight of the Night.' So that’s when I started yelling. I felt the pain and then later realized he bit me."

CONOR MCGREGOR SAYS HE WILL RETURN TO UFC RING THIS SUMMER: 'GOD SHINES DOWN ON ME'

Lima said he didn’t have a chance to talk to Severino after the fight but was curious about why he decided to bite him.

Both fighters were making their UFC debuts. Severino’s career with UFC didn’t last long.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UFC president Dana White told ESPN that Severino will be released following the bite.