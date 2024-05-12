UFC fighter Carlos Ulberg knocks out Alonzo Menifield in 12 seconds

It took Carlos Ulberg longer to walk into the UFC Octagon on Saturday night in St. Louis than it did to knock out his opponent, Alonzo Menifield.

The two fighters touched gloves in the middle of the cage and it was Menifield who went on the attack first. However, he tripped and fell into the cage. It allowed Ulberg to launch into fists of fury. Ulberg connected with a left and stunned Menifield.

Ulberg hit Menifield with a right and the No. 11-ranked light heavyweight fighter fell onto his back. The referee then stopped the fight.

The entire bout lasted about 12 seconds. It was the third-fastest light heavyweight knockout in UFC history.

It was Ulberg’s sixth consecutive win dating back to March 2021, when he lost to Kennedy Nzechukwu via knockout. Menifield came into the bout with wins in four of five fights with a draw in the middle against Jimmy Crute.

"We knew he was going to come forward," Ulberg said, via MMA Fighting. "So I just had to do what I had to do. He did catch me, that woke up and when you wake a lion up, he comes up. Anybody in that top 10, I’ll destroy anybody in my way."

Ulberg wasn’t listed in the light heavyweight rankings going into the fight. He and everyone else are looking up to champion Alex Pereira. Jiri Prochazka is the top contender for Pereira’s belt.

He earned an extra $50,000 for his quick finish, according to Sherdog.