UFC CEO Dana White calls for unity, normalcy after Charlie Kirk assassination

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
UFC CEO Dana White spoke about the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk during an interview on Fox News' "Special Report" on Friday. 

White, a supporter of President Donald Trump, said it was "hard to wrap your brain around" the incident. 

"Things started to feel better and get normal again, and then that happened, and it's almost like, you know, it's all starting over again," White said. "Not just my daughter, a lot of kids were impacted by this, kids who loved and respected Charlie, and it's just, it's just hard to wrap your brain around when something like this happens."

White said he's looking for "unity" and "normalcy" following the assassination. 

Charlie Kirk in October 2024.

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist who led Turning Point USA. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

"All I'm looking for over the rest of this year and into next year is some unity, coming back together as a country and stop all the in-fighting and the finger-pointing, and just some normalcy again. Let this country get back to normal." 

Dana White talks in DC

Dana White speaks before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington.  (Matt Rourke/AP)

White shared his initial reaction to the news during a recent appearance on Logan Paul's podcast.

"I just woke up, and my phone was blowing up. I was f---ing blown away," White said.

He said his children also took it hard.

Charlie Kirk at Student Action Summit

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I was actually surprised by how impacted my kids were. My kids used to watch him on social media. My daughter, she's 19, she's in college, and she's been just destroyed over this thing for the last couple days. You have to feel horrible for his family. It's f---ing crazy," White said.

Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

