This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

UCLA Bruins

UCLA quarterback Pierce Clarkson arrested on felony charge, suspended from team indefinitely

UCLA said Pierce Clarkson will remain suspended 'pending the outcome of the legal process'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson was arrested on an unspecified felony charge in California last week and was subsequently suspended from the team, according to online records and school officials. 

Clarkson, 21, was arrested Friday by Los Angeles police and faces a felony charge, according to online jail records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His bail was set at $30,000, and he was released later that day after posting bond. 

Pierce Clarkson post-game

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Pierce Clarkson (10) following a college football game between the SMU Mustangs and Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, on Oct. 5, 2024. (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the nature of his charge was not available in online records, the Los Angeles Times reported that he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.

The weapon was not a firearm, a police spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

The University of California athletics department released a statement confirming Clarkson’s suspension from the team pending "the outcome of the legal process." 

Pierce Clarkson drops back

Pierce Clarkson #15 of the UCLA Bruins drops back to pass before a game against the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, in Pasadena, California.  (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

"We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson," the statement read. "He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy."

Clarkson is in his first season with the Bruins. He previously played two seasons at Louisville as a backup quarterback, where he went 4-for-6 for 18 total yards and nine rushing yards on five attempts in three appearances. 

Before signing with UCLA, Clarkson was at Ole Miss during spring 2025. 

Pierce Clarkson runs the ball

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Pierce Clarkson (10) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 30, 2024. (Jordan Prather/Imagn Images)

Clarkson is from Bellflower, California. He is the son of well-known quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson. He has yet to play for the Bruins this season. He is due back in court next month.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

