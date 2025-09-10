UCLA quarterback Pierce Clarkson arrested on felony charge, suspended from team indefinitely

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson was arrested on an unspecified felony charge in California last week and was subsequently suspended from the team, according to online records and school officials.

Clarkson, 21, was arrested Friday by Los Angeles police and faces a felony charge, according to online jail records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His bail was set at $30,000, and he was released later that day after posting bond.

While the nature of his charge was not available in online records, the Los Angeles Times reported that he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The weapon was not a firearm, a police spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

The University of California athletics department released a statement confirming Clarkson’s suspension from the team pending "the outcome of the legal process."

START STREAMING WITH A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AT FOXONE.COM OR DOWNLOAD THE FOX ONE APP ON YOUR FAVORITE DEVICE

"We are aware of the charges against Pierce Clarkson," the statement read. "He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process. This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy."

D1 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER BOOTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING DUFFEL WITH ROLEX, CASH AND LUXURY GEAR FROM BOAT

Clarkson is in his first season with the Bruins. He previously played two seasons at Louisville as a backup quarterback, where he went 4-for-6 for 18 total yards and nine rushing yards on five attempts in three appearances.

Before signing with UCLA, Clarkson was at Ole Miss during spring 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clarkson is from Bellflower, California. He is the son of well-known quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson. He has yet to play for the Bruins this season. He is due back in court next month.