UCF Knights

UCF receiver blows kiss to Oklahoma sideline while running for 86-yard touchdown

Javon Baker was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Javon Baker was feeling himself against the fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

The UCF wide receiver didn't care one bit about how his Knights were huge underdogs going into Norman on Saturday, and he let the Sooners know as such.

On 2nd and 10 from their own 14-yard line, Baker caught a pass from John Rhys Plumlee at the 40 with no one around him, so he was able to take it to the house for an 86-yard score and give UCF a 17-14 lead.

Javon Baker running

UCF Knights wide receiver Javon Baker (1) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown in the first half during the game between the Baylor Bears and the UCF Knights on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.  (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But mid-run, he channeled his inner Tyreek Hill by looking over to the Sooners sideline on his left and blew them a kiss.

Baker was promptly called for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the taunt didn't exactly fire up the Sooners immediately.

Oklahoma were able to tie the game as the half ended with a field goal, but they opened up the second half with an interception, and UCF kicked two field goals, shutting out the Sooners in the third quarter.

Javon Baker running in open field

UCF's Javon Baker (1) runs for a touchdown after a reception as Oklahoma's Woodi Washington (5) chases him in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, October, 21, 2023. (SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY)

Oklahoma took the lead, though, in the fourth, and after forcing a UCF punt, they extended their lead with another touchdown to go up 31-23 with 3:13 to go.

However, the Knights drove write down the field, and Rhys Plumlee found Baker for another score. But the Knights' trick play on the two-point conversion failed, so Oklahoma held on for a 31-29 victory.

Javon Baker

Javon Baker, #1 of the UCF Knights, catches a 65-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Baylor Bears at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Baker finished with five receptions, two of them scores, for 134 yards, four yards of tying a career-high.

The Sooners moved to 7-0 on the season, surpassing their win total from last year, while UCF fell to 3-4, with all of their losses coming in conference play.