2-time Super Bowl winner Mecole Hardman reaches 1-year deal with Jets: report

The New York Jets continue to add weapons on the offensive side of the ball ahead of a potential trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Almost immediately after trading wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, reports surfaced on Mecole Hardman and the Jets agreed to a one-year contract.

The deal is believed to be worth up to $6.5 million, NFL Network reported.

The former Georgia football star spent his first four seasons in the NFL in Kansas City after he was drafted in the second round in 2019.

He went on to win two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and received All-Pro honors after his standout rookie season.

Hardman has racked up 2,088 receiving yards on 151 catches. He also has scored two touchdowns as both a runner and a kick returner.

But Hardman had to work his way through injury during his 2022 campaign. A groin and abdomen injury sidelined Hardman for nine games. He also wasn't healthy enough to play in Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles.

His limited time on the football field resulted in careers lows in receptions and receiving yards for Hardman. Although he did manage to score six touchdowns (four receiving and two rushing) over his eight games in 2022.

Hardman underwent surgery to repair his groin last month.

The Jets roster already featured wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who racked up 1,103 receiving yards in his rookie campaign, and the recently signed Allen Lazard.

Lazard, Rodgers former teammate in Green Bay, signed a four-year, $44 million deal last week. The Jets' other wide receivers include Corey Davis and Denzel Mims.