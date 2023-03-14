Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets, Allen Lazard agree to deal as they try to lure Aaron Rodgers: reports

Lazard was reportedly on Rodgers' 'wish list' for Jets to sign

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 14

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Jets are in the midst of acquiring one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets.

Gang Green and Allen Lazard have reportedly agreed on a four-year deal worth $44 million.

Lazard just set career-highs in receptions (60) and receiving yards (788) with the Green Bay Packers, and although he's never put up WR1 numbers, that didn't stop Rodgers from reportedly telling the Jets to bring him in.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Lions game in Detroit on Jan. 9, 2022.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Lions game in Detroit on Jan. 9, 2022. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Rodgers apparently gave the Jets a "wish list" of free agents for the Jets to acquire should he head to New York, and Lazard was one of them.

Lazard was the Packers' second receiver for most of his time in Green Bay behind Davante Adams, but Lazard's role stepped up a notch when the Packers sent Adams to Las Vegas.

Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers at halftime during the Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers at halftime during the Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The receiver was undrafted out of Iowa State in 2018, but has been a consistent starter over the last three seasons – in his 40 games played since the start of the 2020 season, he has started in all but three of them.

Rodgers also reportedly told the Jets he would like to play with longtime teammate Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

The Jets met with Rodgers last week in California, and owner Woody Johnson reportedly came away excited from that meeting.

As for the Packers' side of things, this means that rising sophomore Christian Watson is the top receiver in Green Bay for now. He struggled to start off his rookie season, all beginning with a wide-open 75-yard touchdown that was dropped. However, in his final eight games, he had 31 catches for 523 yards and eight total touchdowns.

Sure, that was mostly with Rodgers, but Jordan Love and Watson did have a nice connection when Rodgers left a game early with injury, as Love found Watson for a 63-yard touchdown on his very first pass to him.

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrates with Aaron Rodgers during the Cleveland Browns game on Dec. 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrates with Aaron Rodgers during the Cleveland Browns game on Dec. 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At the very least, Lazard reunites with his former offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett, who now holds that role with New York. At the most, he'll continue to be a future Hall of Famer's favorite target.