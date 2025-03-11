Two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Reid lands with Saints: reports

The New Orleans Saints week got off to a relatively quiet start, but the franchise quickly started making noise. On Tuesday, multiple reports stated that the franchise made a big splash by landing Justin Reid.

The star defensive back and the Saints reached an agreement on a three-year contract, according to ESPN. Reid spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs, but entered the free agent market after he did not appear to be part of Kansas City's future plans. Reid won a pair of Super Bowls during his three-year stint with the Chiefs.

Reid played college football at Stanford before the Houston Texans selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He departed Houston after the 2021 season and joined the Chiefs.

Reid and the Chiefs came up short in the quest to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX last month. The 40-22 victory marked the second time in history that the Eagles won the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Shortly after the game, New Orleans named Kellen Moore the franchise's next head coach. Moore spent the 2024 season as the Eagles offensive coordinator.

New Orleans' acquisition of Reid — who has 10 interceptions, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career — comes a day after former Saints starting cornerback Paulson Adebo reportedly agreed to a free-agent deal with the New York Giants.

The Saints also signed tight end Juwan Johnson to a three-year, $30.75 million extension that could grow to $34.5 million with incentives, agent AJ Vaynerchuk said.

Johnson entered the NFL as a receiver with New Orleans in 2020 and was converted into a tight end in 2022, when he caught a career-best seven touchdown passes. He has played in 67 games with 34 starts. He has 1,622 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

