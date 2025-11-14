Two former NCAA wrestlers among those arrested in alleged mafia-led New Jersey sports gambling ring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Among the 14 people arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in an illegal sports gambling ring were two former wrestlers at Rutgers University.

Nicholas Raimo, 25, and Michael Cetta, 23, were identified as alleged sub-agents of the ring that was allegedly operated by Joseph M. "Little Joe" Perna, identified as a member of the Lucchese crime family.

Raimo was a two-time state champion at Hanover Park High School and previously wrestled at Arizona State before transferring closer to home. He never competed as a Scarlet Knight, however, missing out on the 2021-22 season due to injury. He went 132-5 in his high school career, according to Arizona State’s website.

As for Cetta, he was ranked as high as 26th in the nation in the 149-pound class. He was an NCAA qualifier his junior year, when he racked up nine victories. In his college career, he went 40-27.

Both former wrestlers were charged with racketeering in the first degree, money laundering by promoting in the first degree, conspiracy in the second degree, promoting gambling by bookmaking in the third degree, and possession of gambling records in the third degree.

Rutgers University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Perna is being charged along with his sons, stepson, nephews and others with racketeering, conspiracy, money laundering and gambling offenses. Perna’s wife and ex-wife are also being charged independently of the scheme.

Documents filed in the case allege that, in January 2024, members of the Port Investigations Unit of the State Police Port Security Section began investigating an illegal sports betting ring operating out of Essex and Bergen counties.

The scheme allegedly enticed individuals to place bets, and proceeds were used to operate the enterprise and enrich its members.

Between 2022 and 2024, the gambling ring reportedly transferred an estimated $2 million in suspected gambling transactions.

The enterprise had "a nationwide web of bookmakers" who worked under Perna, a soldier in the Lucchese crime family.

"Perna acted as the ‘financier,’ who supported the operation," the Office of the Attorney General said. "Perna’s son, Joseph R. Perna, 25, of Oakland, N.J., conducted the daily operations of the sportsbook, facilitating dozens of subordinate agents, including his brother, Anthony Perna, 23, of Oakland; his stepbrother, Frank Zito, 23, of Fairfield; and his cousins, Dominic Perna, 23, of Newark, N.J.; and Michael Cetta, 23, of North Haledon, N.J."

First-degree crimes in the case carry a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years and a fine of up to $200,000. First-degree money laundering carries a $500,000 fine. Second- through fourth-degree charges also carry prison time.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

