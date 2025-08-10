Two 28-year-old boxers die from brain injuries suffered on same Japanese fight card

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tragedy struck the Japanese boxing world as two boxers died from injuries suffered in their fights that were on the same exact card.

Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa, both 28, each suffered brain injuries that resulted in their untimely deaths.

Kotari collapsed shortly after completing a 12-round draw against Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata on Aug. 2.

He underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma – a condition where blood collects between the brain and skull – but died on Friday.

Urakawa suffered a knockout loss to Yoji Saito, and he, too, had to undergo a brain operation, a craniotomy, in an attempt to save his life.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time," the World Boxing Organization said on social media.

In response, the Japanese Boxing Commission has announced all OPBF title bouts will now be reduced from 12 rounds to 10.

Earlier this year, Irish boxer John Cooney died a week after being taken into intensive care following his Celtic super-featherweight title defeat to Nathan Howells in Belfast.

A boxer from Nigeria also died after collapsing in the ring during a fight in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

