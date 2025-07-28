Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tulane Green Wave

Tulane basketball star Gregg Glenn III dies in 'tragic accident' at 22 years old

Glenn III remembered for his 'infectious personality' in letter sent to Tulane community

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
College Basketball Crown trophy revealed, Who wins it? | Breakfast Ball Video

College Basketball Crown trophy revealed, Who wins it? | Breakfast Ball

The College Basketball Crown trophy has been revealed, and the tournament starts on Monday. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, Greg Jennings, and John Fanta discuss the tournament and ask who might win it all.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tulane basketball star Gregg Glenn III died in what the university called a "tragic accident" on Monday. 

Glenn was 22 years old. 

"It is with profound sadness that I reach out to you today," vice president of student affairs Sarah Cunningham penned in a letter to the "Tulane Community." "We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend. He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gregg Glenn III drives to basket

Gregg Glenn III #2 of the Tulane Green Wave makes a move towards the basket past Saint Thomas #0 of the USC Trojans in the first half of a first round game of the College Basketball Crown tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

"Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us."

Cunningham’s announcement did not divulge details about the "tragic accident."

FORMER COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER CAMERON WOODALL, 26, DIES IN MISSISSIPPI AFTER ATV CRASH

"The oldest of his siblings, Gregg was a Health & Wellness major from Pompano Beach, Florida. Known for his infectious personality, positive energy, and kindness, he brightened every room he entered. Well known in the South Florida area for his basketball prowess, he will be greatly missed by many.

"Let us remember Gregg not just for his achievements in sports, but for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone. He will forever remain a part of our university family."

Gregg Glenn III free throw

Gregg Glenn III #2 of the Tulane Green Wave lakes a foul shot during the 1st round of the Crown College Basketball Championship against the USC Trojans at the MGM Garden Arena on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Glenn was a product of Calvary Christian High School in Florida, where he rose to become a Division I prospect. 

He began his college basketball career at Michigan, where he played just four games his freshman year. 

Glenn would transfer to Tulane for the 2023-24 season, where he played primarily off the bench, averaging 3.6 points over 9.7 minutes per game. 

Gregg Glenn III on the court

Gregg Glenn III #2 of the Tulane Green Wave looks on during the 1st round of the Crown College Basketball Championship against the USC Trojans at the MGM Garden Arena on April 1, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, Glenn had a breakout year, starting all 34 games at forward. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.