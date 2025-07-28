Tulane basketball star Gregg Glenn III dies in 'tragic accident' at 22 years old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tulane basketball star Gregg Glenn III died in what the university called a "tragic accident" on Monday.

Glenn was 22 years old.

"It is with profound sadness that I reach out to you today," vice president of student affairs Sarah Cunningham penned in a letter to the "Tulane Community." "We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend. He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics.

"Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us."

Cunningham’s announcement did not divulge details about the "tragic accident."

"The oldest of his siblings, Gregg was a Health & Wellness major from Pompano Beach, Florida. Known for his infectious personality, positive energy, and kindness, he brightened every room he entered. Well known in the South Florida area for his basketball prowess, he will be greatly missed by many.

"Let us remember Gregg not just for his achievements in sports, but for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone. He will forever remain a part of our university family."

Glenn was a product of Calvary Christian High School in Florida, where he rose to become a Division I prospect.

He began his college basketball career at Michigan, where he played just four games his freshman year.

Glenn would transfer to Tulane for the 2023-24 season, where he played primarily off the bench, averaging 3.6 points over 9.7 minutes per game.

Last season, Glenn had a breakout year, starting all 34 games at forward. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

