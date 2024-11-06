Trump invites US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau on stage during victory speech

President-elect Trump called two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau on stage to celebrate his victory at Trump Headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, early Wednesday morning.

DeChambeau, who played a round of golf with Trump for charity on his popular YouTube channel over the summer, was given a special shoutout by Trump during his 25-minute victory speech.

"We have up here today the U.S. Open champion, he’s fantastic," Trump began, before joking, "He hits the ball a little longer than me, just a little bit."

"He’s got a great career going. Great U.S. Open, Bryson. That’s a fantastic job," Trump added before inviting the LIV Golfer on stage.

DeChambeau, sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat, walked on stage but did not speak.

In July, DeChambeau announced that Trump would be on an upcoming episode of his "Break 50" YouTube golf challenge. The episode would raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

After the video was published, Dechambeau expressed no regrets for hosting the former president on his YouTube channel in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"There’s always risk associated to that. But from my perspective, it was focused on entertainment," DeChambeau said. "We can talk about politics – that’s a whole different conversation, something that I was not trying to do on my YouTube channel, it was solely on providing great entertainment."

The video currently has over 12 million views.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.