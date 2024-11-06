Expand / Collapse search
LIV Golf

Trump invites US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau on stage during victory speech

DeChambeau was wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat on stage

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 6

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President-elect Trump called two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau on stage to celebrate his victory at Trump Headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, early Wednesday morning.

DeChambeau, who played a round of golf with Trump for charity on his popular YouTube channel over the summer, was given a special shoutout by Trump during his 25-minute victory speech.

Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau

Former President Trump and Bryson DeChambeau talk during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on July 28, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

"We have up here today the U.S. Open champion, he’s fantastic," Trump began, before joking, "He hits the ball a little longer than me, just a little bit."

"He’s got a great career going. Great U.S. Open, Bryson. That’s a fantastic job," Trump added before inviting the LIV Golfer on stage. 

DeChambeau, sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat, walked on stage but did not speak.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau looks on as President-elect Trump speaks at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In July, DeChambeau announced that Trump would be on an upcoming episode of his "Break 50" YouTube golf challenge. The episode would raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project. 

After the video was published, Dechambeau expressed no regrets for hosting the former president on his YouTube channel in an interview with Fox News Digital. 

"There’s always risk associated to that. But from my perspective, it was focused on entertainment," DeChambeau said. "We can talk about politics – that’s a whole different conversation, something that I was not trying to do on my YouTube channel, it was solely on providing great entertainment."

Bryson DeChambeau and Donald Trump shake hands

Bryson DeChambeau and former President Trump at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022, in New Jersey. (Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The video currently has over 12 million views. 

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.