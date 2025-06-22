Trump 'started World War III' with US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, ex-NFL star says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III weighed in on the U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday night and declared that President Donald Trump has "started World War III."

Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that the U.S. military had "completed our very successful attack" on the Iranian facilities. The U.S. targeted Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He wrote that U.S. aircraft had dropped a "full payload of BOMBS" on the nuclear installations.

Griffin, who played quarterback for the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, was among those who reacted on X.

"Donald Trump just started World War III by bombing Iran," Griffin wrote. "Pray for us all."

Trump addressed the nation in the hours of the strikes were completed. He reported that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been "obliterated" and that the country had been backed into a corner and that it "must now make peace."

AOC, OTHER ANGRY DEMOCRATS, CALL FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT OVER ATTACK ON IRAN

"Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," Trump said. "And Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier."

WNBA guard Natasha Cloud seemingly called for the president’s impeachment following the military operation.

Trump had repeatedly urged Iran to make a deal on its nuclear program before striking its nuclear facilities, but the country pulled out of ongoing talks with the U.S. scheduled for June 15 in Oman and refused to return to the table in the following days. Israel pre-emptively ordered strikes on Iran on June 12 as Israeli intelligence indicated Iran's nuclear program was rapidly progressing.

Trump went on to congratulate the U.S. military for carrying out the successful attack, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for working with the U.S. during the operation.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.