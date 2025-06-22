Expand / Collapse search
Trump 'started World War III' with US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, ex-NFL star says

US struck Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Iran fires back at Israel overnight after US targets nuclear facilities Video

Iran fires back at Israel overnight after US targets nuclear facilities

Fox News' Trey Yingst reports the latest on possible retaliation from Iran from Tel Aviv, Israel. 

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III weighed in on the U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday night and declared that President Donald Trump has "started World War III."

Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that the U.S. military had "completed our very successful attack" on the Iranian facilities. The U.S. targeted Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He wrote that U.S. aircraft had dropped a "full payload of BOMBS" on the nuclear installations.

Robert Griffin III in California

Oct. 16, 2023; Inglewood, California: Robert Griffin III on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set SoFi Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Griffin, who played quarterback for the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, was among those who reacted on X.

"Donald Trump just started World War III by bombing Iran," Griffin wrote. "Pray for us all."

Trump addressed the nation in the hours of the strikes were completed. He reported that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been "obliterated" and that the country had been backed into a corner and that it "must now make peace."

AOC, OTHER ANGRY DEMOCRATS, CALL FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT OVER ATTACK ON IRAN

Robert Griffin III looks to pass

Nov. 23, 2014; Santa Clara, CA: Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) looks to throw a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. (Cary Edmondson-USA Today Sports)

"Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," Trump said. "And Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier."

WNBA guard Natasha Cloud seemingly called for the president’s impeachment following the military operation.

Trump had repeatedly urged Iran to make a deal on its nuclear program before striking its nuclear facilities, but the country pulled out of ongoing talks with the U.S. scheduled for June 15 in Oman and refused to return to the table in the following days. Israel pre-emptively ordered strikes on Iran on June 12 as Israeli intelligence indicated Iran's nuclear program was rapidly progressing. 

Iran demonstrators with a poster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian worshippers shout anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli slogans as one of them holds a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an anti-Israeli rally to condemn Israeli attacks on Iran, after Tehran's Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, on June 20, 2025.  (Iranian worshippers shout anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli slogans as one of them holds a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during an anti-Israeli rally to condemn Israeli attacks on Iran, after Tehran's Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, on June 20, 2025. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

Trump went on to congratulate the U.S. military for carrying out the successful attack, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for working with the U.S. during the operation. 

