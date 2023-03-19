Expand / Collapse search
NCAA
Published

Trump greets NCAA champion wrestlers, takes pictures with fans during title matches

Trump in Oklahoma for NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former President Donald Trump was at the NCAA Wrestling Championship on Saturday night in Oklahoma and was seen greeting Princeton’s Pat Glory after he won at the 125-pound weight class and taking pictures with fans.

Trump sat with staff members and Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. The crowd stood when he went to the arena floor before the night session began with Mullin and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. 

Former President Donald Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Having the president, or a former president, show up here in Tulsa is just a great deal for our state," the Oklahoma governor said via KTUL-TV.

A University of Oklahoma fan told the station that it was "exciting" for Trump to show up for the event.

"I think it’s good for the wrestling community because a former president coming to a wrestling event is awesome," the fan said.

Mullin added, "I don’t know if you guys know this or not, but he wrestled a little bit himself. He wants to come here, have a good night and leave politics out of it."

Former President Donald Trump, left, poses for a photo with Virginia wrestler Justin McCoy at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trump and other wrestling fans saw Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis become the fifth Division I wrestler to win four national titles and Penn State win its 10th team title in 12 years. Diakomihalis joined Kyle Dake, Pat Smith, Logan Stieber and Cael Sanders as the only four-time champions ever in Division I.

Former President Donald Trump, right, poses for photos at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Former President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Vito Arujau, second from right, NCAA wrestling champion in the 133-pound class, and his family at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"All those guys are great because they’re different," he said. "And, you know, my style is different. I might take bits and pieces from each guy, but when you see the final product, it’s its own form."

Glory helped Princeton to a national championship in the 125-pound weight class – the school’s first since 1951. He defeated Purdue’s Matt Ramos and won 3-1.

Former President Donald Trump, left, congratulates Princeton wrestler Pat Glory after Glory won the NCAA Wrestling Championship at the 125-pound class, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Not everybody goes off and knocks off Spencer Lee like that," Glory said of Ramos. "It takes cojones, and I knew he would have the same mentality coming into the match. I knew it was going to be dogfight. And I knew it was going to be one opportunity and I needed to capitalize, and I knew I was going to be ready for it when it came."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.