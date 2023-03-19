Trump greets NCAA champion wrestlers, takes pictures with fans during title matches

Former President Donald Trump was at the NCAA Wrestling Championship on Saturday night in Oklahoma and was seen greeting Princeton’s Pat Glory after he won at the 125-pound weight class and taking pictures with fans.

Trump sat with staff members and Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. The crowd stood when he went to the arena floor before the night session began with Mullin and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Having the president, or a former president, show up here in Tulsa is just a great deal for our state," the Oklahoma governor said via KTUL-TV.

TRUMP SAYS 'ILLEGAL LEAKS' INDICATE HE'LL BE ARRESTED TUESDAY

A University of Oklahoma fan told the station that it was "exciting" for Trump to show up for the event.

"I think it’s good for the wrestling community because a former president coming to a wrestling event is awesome," the fan said.

Mullin added, "I don’t know if you guys know this or not, but he wrestled a little bit himself. He wants to come here, have a good night and leave politics out of it."

MOTHER OF TOP-RANKED COLLEGE WRESTLER DESTROYS EYE GLASSES AFTER SON LOSES IN SEMIFINAL

Trump and other wrestling fans saw Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis become the fifth Division I wrestler to win four national titles and Penn State win its 10th team title in 12 years. Diakomihalis joined Kyle Dake, Pat Smith, Logan Stieber and Cael Sanders as the only four-time champions ever in Division I.

"All those guys are great because they’re different," he said. "And, you know, my style is different. I might take bits and pieces from each guy, but when you see the final product, it’s its own form."

Glory helped Princeton to a national championship in the 125-pound weight class – the school’s first since 1951. He defeated Purdue’s Matt Ramos and won 3-1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Not everybody goes off and knocks off Spencer Lee like that," Glory said of Ramos. "It takes cojones, and I knew he would have the same mentality coming into the match. I knew it was going to be dogfight. And I knew it was going to be one opportunity and I needed to capitalize, and I knew I was going to be ready for it when it came."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.