NFL

Troy Aikman slams officiating during Broncos penalty flag-filled rout of Bengals

A total of 18 penalties were accepted in the Broncos' 28-3 win over the Bengals

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The Denver Broncos soundly defeated the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Longtime NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in the broadcast booth for the Broncos' 28-3 victory. While the Bengals faced challenges in Denver, Aikman criticized the officiating.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer particularly took issue with the volume of penalty flags thrown during the second half.

Troy Aikman at Arrowhead Stadium

Troy Aikman prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 7 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

Denver took an early lead Monday and later entered the locker room for halftime with a 21-3 lead. After the teams emerged from their respective tunnels, seeing yellow flags falling onto the turf seemingly became a reoccurring theme of the third quarter of the lopsided affair. 

Broncos lineman Alex Palczewski was flagged for an illegal block in the third quarter. The call appeared to be the tipping point for Aikman's frustration. 

"I'm not going to keep my mouth shut," Aikman said in jest to his broadcast partner and play-by-play voice, Joe Buck.

Nik Bonitto sacks Jake Browning

Nik Bonitto of the Denver Broncos sacks Jake Browning of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on Sept. 29, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Aikman then argued the penalty calls were negatively impacting the flow of the game.

"That’s a good call. Just not a necessary call … Nothing brings a broadcast to a screeching halt more than these yellow flags."

General view of Empower Field at Mile High

A general view of Empower Field at Mile High before the game between Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. (Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images)

Aikman chimed in again after Broncos offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg was flagged as an ineligible man downfield.

"The product’s just not very good. I’m gonna be honest … I mean, this is ridiculous," Aikman added.

Of the 22 penalties called on Monday, 18 were accepted.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

