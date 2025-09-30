Troy Aikman slams officiating during Broncos penalty flag-filled rout of Bengals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Denver Broncos soundly defeated the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Longtime NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in the broadcast booth for the Broncos' 28-3 victory. While the Bengals faced challenges in Denver, Aikman criticized the officiating.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer particularly took issue with the volume of penalty flags thrown during the second half.

Denver took an early lead Monday and later entered the locker room for halftime with a 21-3 lead. After the teams emerged from their respective tunnels, seeing yellow flags falling onto the turf seemingly became a reoccurring theme of the third quarter of the lopsided affair.

Broncos lineman Alex Palczewski was flagged for an illegal block in the third quarter. The call appeared to be the tipping point for Aikman's frustration.

"I'm not going to keep my mouth shut," Aikman said in jest to his broadcast partner and play-by-play voice, Joe Buck.

Aikman then argued the penalty calls were negatively impacting the flow of the game.

"That’s a good call. Just not a necessary call … Nothing brings a broadcast to a screeching halt more than these yellow flags."

Aikman chimed in again after Broncos offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg was flagged as an ineligible man downfield.

"The product’s just not very good. I’m gonna be honest … I mean, this is ridiculous," Aikman added.

Of the 22 penalties called on Monday, 18 were accepted.

