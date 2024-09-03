Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce feared he would drop her on stage during Eras Tour debut

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made his international pop tour this year when he appeared at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance in London this June. Kelce came out on stage wearing a top hat and a black suit tail coat. During the skit, Kelce carried Swift in his arms while she appeared unconscious, then plopping her down on a red couch.

But Kelce admits he feared dropping his girlfriend of about one year during the performance.

"I just didn't want to drop her when I was carrying her on that stage," Kelce said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday. "That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done, so just getting her to the coach was the hardest part."

Swift even had reservations about letting Kelce complete the process of carrying her to the coach, according to him. When Kelce was asked if Swift ever gave him any hesitation on his confidence in completing the process, he said, "Oh for sure."

"There was definitely that extra like, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’" Kelce said.

However, Swift took steps to ensure that Kelce's role was minimized to avoid any serious mistake.

"Taylor knew when the lights are on I’m gonna have some fun, and she put me in a position so that I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show," Kelce added.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S SAFETY WAS TRAVIS KELCE'S TOP PRIORITY DURING ERAS TOUR PERFORMANCE: ‘DO NOT DROP THE BABY

Kelce has already had his fair share of vulnerable moments at Swift's concert tour this year. During a performance in Amsterdam in July, Kelce was seen in a suite alongside Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. There, Kelce was seen wiping away tears during a mashup of songs on the piano at the time that fans believe were dedicated to Kelce.

The relationship between the two has largely been defined by Swift's presence at Kelce's place of work so far.

Swift appeared at several Chiefs games last season, including Kansas City's away playoff game and the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

During an interview with TIME last year, Swift opened up about the scrutiny she had received since attending many of Kelce's games.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she said of photographers at the games. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Swift added, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

