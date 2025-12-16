Travis Kelce's brother offers Chiefs star advice on deciding NFL future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce took a long, somber walk back to the locker room on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention and lost Patrick Mahomes for the season.

Kelce has put together a solid season with the Chiefs despite being on pace for having his lowest number of receptions since 2015. Currently, the 10-time Pro Bowler has 67 catches for 797 yards and five touchdowns. While the numbers have been solid for a 36-year-old superstar NFL player, it hasn’t converted into wins for Kansas City.

With the season nearing its end, retirement speculation will ramp up. Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, was asked about it during ESPN’s coverage of Monday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

"Oh, I’m curious too," the former Philadelphia Eagles center said. "In my opinion, to nail that decision, you gotta step away from the game for a little bit. Play these last three games. Enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy them with your coaches. The team’s going to be different no matter whether you come back or not this year. So, enjoy these last three games. And then let it sink in.

"It will come to you with time. There’s so many emotions with this game, right after a season. Especially with the way this has been. It’s been so up and down. I mean, they’re 1-7 in one-score games. They’ve been close. And right now, it’s just too fresh. You gotta step away from it. You gotta think about it. And then, yeah, it will come to you."

The Chiefs tight end shed some light last month on when he thinks he will make a decision on the rest of his career.

"I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not or whether they want me back or not," Kelce said, via ESPN. "I’d like to make that decision before they’ve got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately.

"All that will be at the end of the season. I won’t be thinking about it until then."