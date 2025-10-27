Travis Kelce ties Chiefs' touchdown mark as Kansas City puts on show in win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce tied a franchise mark for total touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs used a second-half surge to trounce the injury-riddled Washington Commanders on Monday night, 28-7.

Kelce notched the 83rd touchdown of his career on a 10-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter. He had 80 touchdown catches, two rushing touchdowns and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. He tied Priest Holmes with the milestone.

The touchdown also added Kelce to an exclusive club with other legendary tight ends. He joined Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham as the only other tight ends in NFL history with at least 80 touchdown catches. Counting the playoffs, Kelce has 100 touchdown catches in his career.

Kansas City went up 21-7 after the score and really never looked back from there.

Kelce had six catches for 99 yards as Kansas City has yet to have a 100-yard receiver this season. Mahomes was 25-of-34 with 299 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Kareem Hunt had two touchdowns in the game as well – one rushing and one receiving. Rashee Rice had the other receiving touchdown.

The Commanders were playing without Jayden Daniels and George Fant as well as key defensive figures in Noah Igbinoghene and Ale Kaho.

Marcus Mariota started for Daniels again and had the Commanders in pretty good position to get an advantage. Mariota found Terry McLaurin for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. McLaurin used a nifty toe tap to secure the touchdown.

Coming out of halftime, the Commanders’ offense was nowhere to be found. Washington only had one offensive possession in the third quarter and were susceptible to punts in the fourth.

It was far from the type of play that was needed to beat the defending AFC champion Chiefs.

Mariota was 21-of-30 with 213 yards, a touchdown pass and two picks.

Don’t look now, but the Chiefs have won five of their last six games and have the Buffalo Bills in their crosshairs in Week 9.