Travis Kelce talks crushing Patrick Mahomes season-ending injury

The Kansas City Chiefs took a couple of major losses on Sunday as they were eliminated from the playoffs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL.

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Chiefs 16-13 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, but the biggest loss was Mahomes’ devastating injury.

Travis Kelce reacted to the injury, saying "s--- just sucks."

"We lost our quarterback, Patty Mahomes, our guy, our brother, our fearless leader, our face of the franchise, to an ACL. It’s never easy seeing your guys go down. We had a bunch of guys get hurt this past game, and we fought. We fought, we had some guys fight through some stuff," Kelce said during a recent episode of his podcast, "New Heights."

"On a freakish play to see (Mahomes) go down like that man, it f---ing – it was almost like it wasn’t real and s--- just sucks, man. For a guy that puts in that much and puts his body on the line week in week out and makes this football world – he makes the best of it by how hard he works, and it sucks."

Mahomes got hurt late in the fourth quarter with the team down 16-13 and trying to come back, and backup Gardner Minshew came into the game. Kelce praised Minshew for battling, despite the backup throwing the game-sealing interception to end the Chiefs' playoff hopes.

Kelce had seven catches for 70 yards in the Chiefs’ loss to the Chargers. In 14 games this season, the 10-time Pro Bowler has 67 catches for 797 yards and five touchdowns.

It is the first time the Chiefs have missed the playoffs since 2014, and Kelce, in his 13th season, noted that he is the only player on the roster who has played a regular-season game that does not have playoff implications.

Mahomes underwent surgery on both his ACL and LCL on Monday, and the recovery timeline gives the Chiefs hope that he can be on the field at the beginning of next season.

However, he won’t be on the field in the team’s final three games of the year. The Chiefs' next game comes against the lowly Tennessee Titans (2-12) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

