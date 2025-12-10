Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce says Chiefs likely missing playoffs after his crucial drop is a 's----y f-----g feeling'

The Chiefs reportedly have a 12% chance of making the playoffs

Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 10

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in familiar territory, as they are currently on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.

After falling to 6-7 on Sunday night with a loss to the Houston Texans, the Chiefs are the 10th seed in the AFC with just a 12% chance of making the playoffs.

Travis Kelce has not missed the playoffs since his first full season in 2014, but he had a crucial drop on Sunday that led to the loss.

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts to dropping a pass in front of Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

Perhaps this is a regression to the mean after the Chiefs were able to squeak by in numerous wins last year and find answers, but Kelce admitted those answers are currently lost this year.

"I feel like I’ve always had the answers in years past. And this year, I just can’t find them," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason. "I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals and what I’m being taught and go out there and try and play my ass off for my guys next to me, it’s all going to come together like it has in years past. And this year is just not, man."

Travis Kelce upset

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Amy Kontras/Imagn Images)

BILLS LEGEND SEES SUPER BOWL PATH FOR TEAM AS KRYPTONITE IN CHIEFS MAY MISS OUT ON PLAYOFFS

Kelce hinted, in announcing he would return for the 2025 season, that this would be his final NFL campaign. While it's not set in stone whether Kelce will come back for a 14th NFL season, this is certainly not the way he would want to go out.

"If there’s a game to be played, I’m going to f---ing make it the most important game in the world, but obviously, looking at the playoffs, this is a tough reality to be in especially with how we’ve always found a way in years past so, it’s a s----y f---ing feeling, especially dropping the f---ing ball late in the game like that when we were on our last f---ing chance to make something shake. It’s a s----y feeling, man. You put in all this work to be there for your guys," Kelce said.

Kelce is on pace to return to the 1,000-yard club for the first time since 2022 (he was 16 yards short in 2023 and did not play in two games).

Mahomes threw three interceptions, but he certainly did not get help from his weapons late, as both Kelce and Rashee Rice dropped crucial passes.

Travis Kelce walks off the field

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce heads off the field following an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The three-time reigning AFC champions have four games left on the schedule to make a run, and their homestretch begins with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

