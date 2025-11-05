Travis Kelce refuses to dive into ‘personal life’ after question from brother on bye week plans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs have a bye this week, and Travis Kelce is not letting anyone know his plans for the time off.

Kelce, 36, said his focus during the bye was on the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs’ first opponent after the break.

"I'm thinking about how the f--- are we gonna beat the Denver Broncos? That's gonna be on my mind for the next two weeks," Kelce said when asked about his bye-week plans during a recent episode of "New Heights."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Kelce asked his brother if he had any plans for the time off.

"Well, for the next week at least, take your mind a little bit elsewhere. What are you doing, anything fun? You're gonna get into travel? What are you doing here? What are you doing over the week? Tell us about your personal life," Jason asked with a smile.

Travis promptly responded to his brother, "No. No chance."

NFL REDUCES FRANKIE LUVU’S SUSPENSION TO FINE AFTER THIRD HIP-DROP TACKLE

Jason then said, "See you guys!" as he pretended to end the podcast after failing to elicit a response from his brother.

The Chiefs dropped to 5-4 on the season with their 28-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. If the season ended after Week 9, the Chiefs would not be in the playoffs.

Kelce had four catches for 66 yards in the loss. The 10-time Pro Bowler has 41 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns through nine games this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce’s 540 yards are the most of any tight end in football this season.

The Chiefs' next game against the AFC West-leading Broncos (7-2) is on Nov. 16.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.