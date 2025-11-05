Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce refuses to dive into ‘personal life’ after question from brother on bye week plans

Kelce says his focus will be on the Broncos

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The Kansas City Chiefs have a bye this week, and Travis Kelce is not letting anyone know his plans for the time off. 

Kelce, 36, said his focus during the bye was on the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs’ first opponent after the break. 

"I'm thinking about how the f--- are we gonna beat the Denver Broncos? That's gonna be on my mind for the next two weeks," Kelce said when asked about his bye-week plans during a recent episode of "New Heights."

Travis Kelce looks on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The game took place in Orchard Park, New York, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Mark Konezny/Imagn Images)

Jason Kelce asked his brother if he had any plans for the time off. 

"Well, for the next week at least, take your mind a little bit elsewhere. What are you doing, anything fun? You're gonna get into travel? What are you doing here? What are you doing over the week? Tell us about your personal life," Jason asked with a smile. 

Travis promptly responded to his brother, "No. No chance."

Travis Kelce catches pass

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, catches a pass as Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock, left, defends during the second half of an NFL football game. The game took place in Orchard Park, New York, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo)

Jason then said, "See you guys!" as he pretended to end the podcast after failing to elicit a response from his brother. 

The Chiefs dropped to 5-4 on the season with their 28-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. If the season ended after Week 9, the Chiefs would not be in the playoffs. 

Kelce had four catches for 66 yards in the loss. The 10-time Pro Bowler has 41 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns through nine games this season. 

Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt celebrate

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) is congratulated by teammate Travis Kelce (87) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills. The game took place in Orchard Park, New York, on Nov. 2, 2025. (Adrian Kraus/AP Photo)

Kelce’s 540 yards are the most of any tight end in football this season. 

The Chiefs' next game against the AFC West-leading Broncos (7-2) is on Nov. 16. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

