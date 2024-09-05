Travis Kelce aware of how many 'good years' he has left in NFL: report

When the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, Travis Kelce will be entering his 12th NFL season.

The 34-year-old told Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid he believes he has two more "good years" left in his career, a team source told The Athletic.

The three-time Super Bowl champion signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension in June that runs through the 2025-2026 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The contract extension made Kelce the highest-paid tight end in the league for the first time in his career.

Last season, the nine-time Pro Bowler had 93 receptions for 984 yards while scoring five touchdowns during the regular season. It was the first time since 2015 the tight end did not have over 1,000 yards in a season.

After resting in Week 18, Kelce dominated in the playoffs, hauling in 32 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns during the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl run.

TRAVIS KELCE SAYS HE FEELS 'OLD AS F---' HEADING INTO HIS 12TH NFL SEASON

Kelce has cemented himself as one of the best tight ends of this generation over his 11-year career, with 907 career receptions with 11,382 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns.

Jason Kelce asked brother Travis how he feels coming out of training camp on a recent episode of "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean reading 12 seasons, I feel old as f---. But today in practice I felt like I was flying," Travis Kelce said.

Kelce turns 35 in October and is going to be looked upon to help lead the Chiefs to a historic third consecutive Super Bowl win, something that has never been done.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.