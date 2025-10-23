Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Trans swimmer banned from World Athletics and stripped of recent results after refusing sex test

Competitor says she felt 'betrayed' after facing Caldas

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Swimmer says she unknowingly faced a transgender competitor Video

Swimmer says she unknowingly faced a transgender competitor

Masters swimmer Wendy Enderle explains how she unknowingly faced a transgender competitor on 'The Evening Edit.'

A transgender swimmer who was at the center of a national controversy earlier this year has been banned from World Aquatics until 2030 and stripped of all competitive results from June 2022 to October 2024 after refusing to take a sex verification test. 

Ana Caldas was listed on the Aquatics Integrity Unit's suspended persons list this week for violating articles in the World Aquatics integrity code related to providing false information and defining the criteria for men's and women's competition categories. 

World Aquatics changed its gender eligibility policy in 2022, limiting the participation of transgender women in the women's category to those who transitioned before the age of 12 or before they reached Tanner Stage 2 of puberty. 

General view during the World Aquatics Men's Water Polo World Cup Division2 Qualifier Final Match Romania v China at Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europa-Sportpark (SSE) on May 7, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. 

General view during the World Aquatics Men's Water Polo World Cup Division2 Qualifier Final Match Romania v China at Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europa-Sportpark (SSE) on May 7, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.  (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Caldas drew national scrutiny in May after winning five gold medals at a U.S. Masters Swimming event in San Antonio, Texas, prompting outcry from some of Caldas' opponents. Caldas dominated in the women's age 45-49 category in five races, including the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke, the freestyle and the 100-yard individual medley. 

Louisiana woman and long-time swimmer Wendy Enderle, who competed against Caldas at that event and previous ones, said she felt "betrayed" because she had never been made aware of Caldas' birth sex. 

Ex-UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas speaks after accepting 'Voice of Inspiration' award Video

On Thursday, Enderle provided a statement to Fox News Digital addressing World Aquatics' decision to ban Caldas until 2030. 

"I applaud World Aquatics for their decision to uphold fairness and integrity in competitive swimming. I feel vindicated and validated, not only for myself, but for all girls and women who have been forced to compete against men masquerading as women in our sports," Enderle said. 

"Getting to stand on the podium at Masters World Championships in any position is a big deal! I feel for the women who were denied that opportunity by Ana/Hannah/Hugo in 2024 when he stood on three podiums in Doha. I am glad that the women who lost that opportunity will be given their rightful places and awards."

Members of Team United States jump into the pool prior to the Women's Water Polo Quarterfinal match between the United States and Japan on day nine of the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships at OCBC Aquatic Centre on July 19, 2025, in Singapore. 

Members of Team United States jump into the pool prior to the Women's Water Polo Quarterfinal match between the United States and Japan on day nine of the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships at OCBC Aquatic Centre on July 19, 2025, in Singapore.  (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched a lawsuit against USMS in July over the San Antonio incident. 

"I'm suing U.S. Masters Swimming for engaging in illegal practices by allowing men to compete in women's competitions," Paxton said in a post on X announcing the lawsuit. "The organization has cowered to radical activists pushing gender warfare, and this lawsuit will hold USMS accountable for its actions."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

