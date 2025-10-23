Trans swimmer banned from World Athletics and stripped of recent results after refusing sex test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A transgender swimmer who was at the center of a national controversy earlier this year has been banned from World Aquatics until 2030 and stripped of all competitive results from June 2022 to October 2024 after refusing to take a sex verification test.

Ana Caldas was listed on the Aquatics Integrity Unit's suspended persons list this week for violating articles in the World Aquatics integrity code related to providing false information and defining the criteria for men's and women's competition categories.

World Aquatics changed its gender eligibility policy in 2022, limiting the participation of transgender women in the women's category to those who transitioned before the age of 12 or before they reached Tanner Stage 2 of puberty.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caldas drew national scrutiny in May after winning five gold medals at a U.S. Masters Swimming event in San Antonio, Texas, prompting outcry from some of Caldas' opponents. Caldas dominated in the women's age 45-49 category in five races, including the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke, the freestyle and the 100-yard individual medley.

Louisiana woman and long-time swimmer Wendy Enderle, who competed against Caldas at that event and previous ones, said she felt "betrayed" because she had never been made aware of Caldas' birth sex.

On Thursday, Enderle provided a statement to Fox News Digital addressing World Aquatics' decision to ban Caldas until 2030.

"I applaud World Aquatics for their decision to uphold fairness and integrity in competitive swimming. I feel vindicated and validated, not only for myself, but for all girls and women who have been forced to compete against men masquerading as women in our sports," Enderle said.

"Getting to stand on the podium at Masters World Championships in any position is a big deal! I feel for the women who were denied that opportunity by Ana/Hannah/Hugo in 2024 when he stood on three podiums in Doha. I am glad that the women who lost that opportunity will be given their rightful places and awards."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched a lawsuit against USMS in July over the San Antonio incident.

"I'm suing U.S. Masters Swimming for engaging in illegal practices by allowing men to compete in women's competitions," Paxton said in a post on X announcing the lawsuit. "The organization has cowered to radical activists pushing gender warfare, and this lawsuit will hold USMS accountable for its actions."

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .




