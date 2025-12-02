Miami athletic director calls for ACC to revisit tiebreaker system after missing title game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich made a plea Monday that the ACC re-evaluate its tiebreaker system after the Hurricanes missed out on the conference championship game, which could cost the team a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Miami wrapped up the season at Pittsburgh Saturday with a dominant 38-7 win over the Panthers to secure their 10th win of the season. The victory solidified the program’s first double-digit win season for back-to-back years since 2002 and 2003.

But thanks to a complex tiebreaker that saw five teams with two conference losses battling for a place in the conference championship, Miami will sit out while unranked Duke (7-5) plays against No. 18 Virginia in the title game.

Missing the chance to win an automatic bid, Miami is at the mercy of the committee for an at-large berth into the playoffs.

"We've got to get a little better at that," Radakovich told ESPN Monday of the current tiebreak system, "and I can't tell you what the answer is right now, but I think we've got to look at some different things that might be able to streamline that and make sure that the league is going to put its best foot forward."

"It's too complicated, and we need to look at other options that might make it more simple, but yet take into account the idea of multiple teams being tied," he added, "The old system probably didn't contemplate four or five teams being tied for a second-place spot."

With the next CFP rankings set to be released on Tuesday, Radakovich also made a public plea in an open letter as well on Tuesday.

"I served on the CFP committee for four years, so I know firsthand what a difficult job it is. You spend weeks ranking teams, discussing strengths and weaknesses, parsing through data points and — most importantly – watching games," he wrote in a message shared on the school’s website.

"Remember those two-loss teams I mentioned? We beat one of them. I was there — many of you were, too. It was an electric night at Hard Rock Stadium when Miami defeated Notre Dame to kickstart this terrific season. Moments like that are what makes college football such a compelling sport. Let’s ensure those moments matter."

Despite beating Notre Dame in a head-to-head, the likelihood of Miami’s future in the playoffs doesn’t look bright.