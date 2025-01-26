Jannik Sinner wins Australian Open for 2nd straight time

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner defeated German Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win his second consecutive Australian Open title on Sunday, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Sinner once again solidified his top ranking in tennis. He’s been No. 1 in the world since June with no signs of stopping. He didn’t face a break point, and had more winners (32-25) and fewer unforced errors (45-27).

Zverev said it himself.

"You're the best player in the world, by far. I was hoping that I could be more of a competitor today, but you’re just too good. It’s as simple as that," he said.

It’s the third Grand Slam title for Sinner. He’s won the Australian Open twice and won the U.S. Open last year. He went as far as the semifinals in the French Open and in Wimbledon. He’s the eighth man in the Open era to start his career 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.

"It’s amazing to achieve these things," he said.

Sinner came into the tournament with a massive spotlight on him. He tested positive for a trace amount of an anabolic steroid twice last March but blamed it on an accidental exposure involving two members of his team. He was cleared in a ruling that was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

He was initially exonerated in August, but WADA’s appeal is set for April.

Tennis stars such as Nick Kyrgios have spoken up about the doping violations of players like Sinner and Iga Swiatek, who accepted a suspension in November.

"Two world No.1s both getting done for doping is disgusting for our sport. It’s a horrible look," the Aussie star said last month. "Tennis integrity right now, and everyone knows it, but no one wants to speak about it, it’s awful."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.