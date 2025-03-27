Top NFL Draft prospect Will Campbell takes issue with arm-measurement questions: 'I think it's BS'

Former LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell could be one of the first players taken in the NFL Draft next month, but one part of the process appeared to be too much.

Campbell took issue with questions about his arm measurements after he participated in LSU Pro Day.

His arm length on Wednesday measured 33 inches, which was longer than the 32 5/8 inches he came in at the Scouting Combine last month, according to NFL.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He pushed back on whether arm measurement would result in success in the pros.

"For two years, nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play," he said, via The 33rd Team. "So now, all of a sudden, an arm length decides if I'm a good player or not? I think it's B.S."

"Any decision-makers in the NFL, they don’t really care – that’s all people who don’t coach, and they don’t coach for a reason."

COWBOYS' DAK PRESCOTT GETS CAUGHT UP IN WILD TRADE RUMOR WEEKS BEFORE DRAFT

Campbell is projected to be one of the first offensive lineman taken in the draft. At least one mock draft had him being taken at No. 4 by the New England Patriots.

He was a Consensus All-American and the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2024. He was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2023 and 2024, and a Second-Team All-SEC selection in 2022. He has been a starting tackle since his freshman season at LSU.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Any team in desperate need of an upgrade in the tackle spot would be eyeing Campbell closely.