©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Rodgers said earlier this month that he said 'didn’t lie in the initial press conference' but later acknowledged that he 'misled' people

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’s broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. 

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told reporters in August that he had been "immunized" against COVID-19.

"I’m glad he did that. I’m glad he took responsibility for that," Romo said, via Audacy.com. "I’m glad that he said that he misled people…and I think the biggest thing, you know it’s a polarizing issue, but I can promise you he felt the weight of it the last few weeks, it’s something that he’s not thinking about anything else, and it’s been, make no mistake, a very challenging week for him." 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and would miss 10 days as a result of not being vaccinated. During an initial appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" he said he "didn’t lie in the initial press conference" and had been researching homeopathic alternatives to the vaccine. In a subsequent interview, he apologized for "misleading" people. 

"I just wanted to start out the show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody that felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

But viewers weren’t pleased with Romo’s comments and took to social media to express that.

Rodgers returned in Week 10 for a 17-0 win over the Seahawks. After the game, he said he was thankful for the support he received during his absence.

