Nascar
Published

Toni Breidinger to hit NASCAR truck series with Victoria's Secret sponsorship, poised to make history

Breidinger will make history as the first Arab American woman to compete in the truck series

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Professional racecar driver Toni Breidinger went viral last year when she added Victoria’s Secret model to her already impressive resume and on Wednesday her partnership went a step further.

Breidinger will join the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team and race for TRICON when the series heads for Kansas Speedway on May 6. Breidinger will drive the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. She is currently a part-time driver in the ARCA Menards Series and is racing full-time in the Toyota GR Cup. She has nine top-10 finishes in ARCA.

Toni Breidinger's truck

The paint scheme for Toni Breidinger's truck. (Handout)

"When I was younger, I dreamed of being a racecar driver and a Victoria's Secret model," Breidinger said Wednesday in a news release. "I was told I couldn't do both, but here I am—I'll be driving the No. 1 Victoria's Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas! I'm endlessly grateful to the Victoria's Secret team for believing in not only me, but women in sports. A huge thanks to Toyota Racing Development and TRICON Garage for this opportunity. It's going to be a learning curve, but I'm ready to soak up every bit of it."

Additionally, Breidinger will make history as the first Arab American woman to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Toni Breidinger poses

Toni Breidinger takes her Victoria's Secret partnership to the next level. (Handout)

Hailie Deegan is the only other active female driver in the truck series. Jessica Friesen has not qualified for an event yet this season, and Jennifer Jo Cobb has yet to attempt. Cobb finished 32nd in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 in Canada last year.

Breidinger, 23, gained national attention last year when she became a Victoria’s Secret model.

"little me is crying. growing up I struggled a lot with body confidence. this past year I focused on my mental and physical health over appearance. I’m honored to be part of @victoriassecret family. Thank you for letting me feel confident in my own skin!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Toni Breidinger in Talladega

Toni Breidinger looks on before the running of the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 on April 22, 2023, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Toni Breidinger in October 2022

Toni Breidinger attends The Women's Sports Foundation's 2022 Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on Oct. 12, 2022 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images for WSF)

Breidinger will do double duty on May 6. She will race on the ARCA circuit in the morning and do trucks at night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.