Climate change protesters briefly delay Formula E race, leaving fans scratching their heads

Formula E is one of the greenest racing series in the world as the vehicles that the racers drive are fully electric, so it was curious when climate change protesters interrupted a race in Germany on Sunday.

Several activists in white shirts climbed the fences at the Tempelhof venue in Berlin and sat in front of cars that were already off of the starting grid. Letzte Generation (Last Generation) posted a video of the protesters disrupting the start of the race. The protesters were whisked away from the track by security guards.

"It's time to slow down. Because we're on the highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator," the group said via Reuters.

A Formula E spokesperson said the protest was "unrelated to the event."

"Security services quickly and safely contained the disruption," the spokesperson said. "The event was able to proceed as planned."

The activists confused those watching and commenting on the race on social media.

Nick Cassidy would end up winning the race. It was his first win of the 2023 season.

Activists have interfered in three sporting events over the last week.

Just Stop Oil protesters put a stop to the World Snooker Championship when one activist threw orange powder on the surface. At the Grand National last weekend, more than 100 people were arrested when animal rights protesters disrupted the horse races. About 25 more people were arrested Saturday at the Scottish Grand National.