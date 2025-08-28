Tommy DeVito heading to Patriots with mother's signature cutlets and homemade sauces, agent says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tommy DeVito isn’t just moving teams in the NFL, he also has to move out of his childhood home.

The New England Patriots claimed DeVito off waivers after the New York Giants cut him ahead of the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old was not just a fan-favorite for his local New Jersey roots, but it also came out that the quarterback never moved out of his parents' home in Cedar Grove – just minutes away from MetLife Stadium.

But the man who has been nicknamed "Tommy Cutlets" isn’t heading to New England without some of his favorite things from home, especially the Italian food from his mother.

"There’ll be frozen cutlets filling up the freezer, she’ll make sure he has all her homemade sauces and all that other good stuff as well," DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato, told People’s Skyler Caruso.

Stellato reacted to his client getting waived, as the Giants kept quarterbacks Russell Wilson, their Week 1 starter, Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

"Tommy being such a fierce competitor and obviously loving his hometown team, I mean that definitely was disappointing," he said. "He obviously loved the opportunity to play for his favorite team."

But, as Stellato knows, the business of the NFL doesn’t always ensure a player remains with one team, even if it is the team DeVito grew up rooting for.

"He’s ready to make the transition," Stellato said. "He’s looking forward to the opportunity and challenges in front of him to now be a member of the New England Patriots."

The Patriots already have a franchise quarterback in place under new head coach Mike Vrabel, as Drake Maye is expected to take a leap in his second season after a solid foundation was built in his rookie campaign despite the team’s 4-13 record in 2024.

Behind Maye is Joshua Dobbs, the journeyman quarterback who has his own nickname like DeVito. "Passtronaut" was the moniker given to the Tennessee product who studied aerospace engineering in college.

Dobbs is expected to be Maye’s backup throughout the season, but as DeVito knows all too well, circumstances like injuries could have his number called off at some point.

DeVito’s fame in New York came in 2023 when he started six games after Daniel Jones was lost for the season following an ACL tear. He went 3-3 over that span, completing 64% of his passes for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

DeVito was also called upon last season after the Giants moved on from Jones midseason, but he didn’t fare well in his two starts before Drew Lock took over. Though he completed 70% of his passes, DeVito threw for just 257 yards with no touchdowns.

However, DeVito did shine in the time he played this preseason in a crowded quarterbacks room. With Dart being a first-round pick, and shining in his own right, it was always going to be a question about Winston or DeVito if the Giants wanted to carry three quarterbacks.

DeVito made it a tough decision after going 30-of-38 this preseason for 323 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception.

The Giants ended up moving on, and the Patriots were quick to snatch him up and put him on the active roster to start the season.

