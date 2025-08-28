Patriots claim fan favorite Tommy DeVito off waivers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tommy DeVito was waived by the New York Giants on Tuesday, but the fan favorite quickly found a new home.

DeVito, 27, was claimed off waivers Wednesday by the New England Patriots. He will slot in as the team’s third-string quarterback behind starter Drake Maye and backup Josh Dobbs.

DeVito became the odd man out with the Giants as the fourth quarterback on the roster after the team overhauled its quarterback room in the offseason. The Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency and traded up to draft Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DeVito has started eight games and appeared in 12 over his two-year career. In 2023, he went 3-3 and completed 64% of his passes for 1,101 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions and was thrust into the national spotlight as "Tommy Cutlets."

Last season, DeVito started two games but struggled. The northern New Jersey native completed 70.5% of his passes for 257 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

EAGLES' COOPER DEJEAN SHARES BIGGEST LESSON FROM SUPER BOWL-WINNING ROOKIE SEASON

DeVito played well in the preseason, especially against the Patriots. In the Giants’ 42-10 win over New England, he completed 17 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Across three preseason games, DeVito completed 30 of 38 passes for 323 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just strengthening the roster, certainly, at a premium position and continuing to add pieces, whether that’s offensively, defensively or guys that we feel like can help us on special teams," Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday.

Vrabel also acknowledged that having vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden — who previously was an advisor to the Giants general manager — was beneficial in providing insight into DeVito.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.