Tomas Berdych to play Wimbledon tune up at Queen's for 1st time in 8 years

Tomas Berdych will return to Queen's Club for the first time in eight years to tune up for Wimbledon.

Organizers say the sixth-ranked Czech has entered the grass-court tournament, which will be played June 10-16.

Berdych's only previous appearance at Queen's was in 2005 when he was 19 years old. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2010.

Berdych says "it could be a good advantage to be in London to get used to the conditions and to those great courts and I think this is exactly what I need before Wimbledon."